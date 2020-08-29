Concern for special needs children in new academic year

Founder of Sup­port Autism T&T, Dr Rad­i­ca Ma­hase, has tak­en new­ly-ap­point­ed Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr Nyan Gadsy-Dol­ly to task for not in­clud­ing spe­cial needs chil­dren in her roll­out plans for the new school term next month.