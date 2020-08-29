Founder of Support Autism T&T, Dr Radica Mahase, has taken newly-appointed Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsy-Dolly to task for not including special needs children in her rollout plans for the new school term next month.
23 new cases of COVID, 36 discharged
Sat Aug 29 , 2020
You May Like
Concern for special needs children in new academic year
Founder of Support Autism T&T, Dr Radica Mahase, has taken newly-appointed Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsy-Dolly to task for not including special needs children in her rollout plans for the new school term next month.
23 new cases of COVID, 36 discharged
Sat Aug 29 , 2020