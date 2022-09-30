Compulsory MiLAT training for deviant schoolboys

News

MALE students who repeatedly commit infractions in school, face compulsory enrolment into the Military Led Academic Training (MiLAT) programme.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Education Ministry which, in a press release, added that this course of action is among several strategies in the revised national school discipline matrix, approved for implementation in all schools from the 2022/2023 academic year.

Cabinet has approved that with effect from academic year 2022/2023, male students who repeatedly commit major or severe infractions, and who are therefore in line for expulsion from school, will be recommended by the ministry to the programme.

The ministry claimed that this programme has been proven to effect positive behaviour modification of students whilst they pursue academic development in a quasi-military environment.

Students pursue full certification in the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) examinations and have exposure to elective skills, with the ability to pursue higher levels of education and training.

Compulsory education is between the ages of five and sixteen 16, and as such, students under the age of 16 who are recommended to MiLAT must compulsorily attend.

Students who are repeat offenders above the age of 16, and are similarly recommended to MiLAT, will not be mandated to attend, but all efforts will be made to strongly encourage it.

The ministries of education and youth development will formalise this arrangement with the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU will specify amended conditions for enrolment of recommended students, including a relaxation of the age requirement, removal of the need for an admission examination, and variation of the intake periods.

MiLAT is expected to assist young males in transforming the trajectory of their lives. The ministry said it recognises that a solution is needed for young female students, with similar behavioural challenges, and will give support for a suitable expansion of the MiLAT programme.