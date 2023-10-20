Compensation for cop whose mugshot was shared with media

News

Head of the TTPS corporate communications unit ASP Joanne Archie. –

A HIGH Court judge has ordered compensation for a police officer whose police booking photo, or mugshot, was disseminated by the police to media houses and the public after he was charged with misbehaviour in public office.

Rishi Mohan will receive $70,000 in damages as ordered by Justice Nadia Kangaloo on Wednesday.

He sued the State asking for declarations that the publication and dissemination of his mugshot by the police service constituted a breach of his rights to respect for his private life and equality of treatment from a public authority.

The judge delivered an oral ruling, granting his declarations.

In his claim, Mohan, of Wallerfield, said on August 1, 2022, his mugshot was taken by a police officer after he was charged with the criminal offence.

The photograph was later published and disseminated by the police service’s communication unit and appeared on the police’s Facebook page, online websites and in the daily newspapers.

Mohan argued the police service had no lawful justification for publishing and disseminating his mugshot.

The claim also accused the police service of “cherry picking” certain mugshots for distribution since there were several times when charges were laid in cases of high public interest but mugshots were not published or disseminated by the police.

Mohan and another officer were jointly charged with seven corruption charges arising out of a report from a man who alleged he was asked to pay $700,000 to forgo prosecution in a criminal matter.

In defence of the claim, ASP Joanne Archie, manager of the police service’s corporate communications unit, went on affidavit to explain its media policy.

She said the unit was established by departmental order No 120 of 2017 and is responsible for managing the image of the service and ensuring it is protected while advancing a strategic and consistent narrative on policing policies and operations and the successes of the police.

It is also responsible for internal communications on matters that affect all its employees.

“The TTPS CCU works to ensure that accurate, timely and relevant information is disseminated to the TTPS’ external and internal stakeholders with such information conforming to the guidelines set out in its media policy and procedures.”

She said the policy manual that governed and guided the unit was updated in 2021 and was approved by former acting commissioner McDonald Jacob in January 2022. It is reviewed every two years with the next review carded for January 2024.

“The purpose of the media policy is to provide employees of the TTPS (whether officers or civilian staff) with practical advice and guidance in treating media and media-related activities and social-media usage.”

She also spoke of the service’s social media presence and its website which stores media releases from 2016 to the present.

“The TTPS CCU issues media releases in order to provide the media with an accurate, consistent and timely release of information…” She also said media releases are issued to cover a number of situations/incidents including information where an employee of the service has been charged with a criminal offence, regardless of if they are an officer or civilian.

The releases contain information from the morning reports from the nine policing divisions and are verified for accuracy while taking into account media news times, she explained.

She also explained the procedure for the publication of mugshots of people charged with a criminal offence which accompanies the media release.

“This is done in cases regardless of whether the accused is a high-profile individual and whether or not it is a high-profile case.”

Archie said the only exception is when the accused is a juvenile or charged with a crime against a minor.

She also said when an employee is charged, it is for the head of the unit to determine if a release should be issued after consultation with the commissioner.

“Nonetheless, I repeat that it is as a matter of standard operating procedure, that police officers charged with a criminal offence are given no special consideration, i.e., their photographs taken pursuant to section 50 of the Police Service Act are published.

“It is the policy of the TTPS CCU that photographs of police officers charged with a criminal

offence be published where possible in order to avoid an appearance to the public that they

receive special treatment apart from other citizens due to their occupation.”

Archie referred to 20 other times when the mugshots of police officers were published and of a member of Parliament who was arrested and charged in 2022.

She insisted the dissemination of these photographs was lawfully justified since the matters were of public interest and maintained that the unit complied with all legislation, laws and the service’s policy before releasing the mugshots.

In August, another police officer filed a similar lawsuit after he saw his mugshot on several media sites, maintaining this dissemination violated his rights to privacy. He has asked the court to declare that this publication or dissemination of his mugshot is in contravention of his rights and that the police media policy on the circulation of information of those charged with criminal offences, including their name, address and mugshot, infringes the rights of citizens. He also wants compensation for the publishing of his photograph.

In 2021, Justice Margaret Mohammed ordered the police commissioner to destroy mugshots and physical measurement records of people acquitted of criminal offences who have no pending matters before the courts.

The order was made as she partially upheld a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of an amendment to the act which empowers the police service to retain such sensitive data.

“In my opinion, the failure of the legislation to state a period of retention and to give the Commissioner of Police any power with regards to the destruction of such information means that a person who has been acquitted remains “under the eyes” of the police for the rest of his life even if he is innocent,” Mohammed said.

She also ruled that the segment of the legislation was illegal, null, and void, and had no effect.

Mohammed dismissed a separate complaint which dealt with the keeping of fingerprint impressions taken from suspects and accused persons.

She ruled that those provisions were not offensive as they allowed the CoP to destroy the records 20 years after people were exonerated and limited access to the police fingerprint database.

“The purpose for the retention of the fingerprint data is consistent with the legislative objective of the detection and combating of crime,” she said.

In February, Justice Carol Gobin also ruled on a lawsuit by a local golfer involving the police’s use of his mugshot, which accompanied a police press release when he was charged.

“What is involved here is as much a breach of a general right to privacy as it is a breach of a right to non-publication of a mugshot which is part of the wider due process and protection of the law that is afforded to persons charged and presumed innocent,” she said.

She said the Police Service Act provided a safeguard for the right to privacy of someone who had been detained, accused, and then discharged or acquitted, as well as someone presumed innocent.

She referred to Mohammed’s decision and said in the case before her, in the absence of a reason by the police for publishing his photograph, she concluded that it was done to embarrass and humiliate him, as the law provided a limitation on the reason for taking one.

“This conduct is clearly not contemplated by the act and is unlawful.”

Since the ruling by both judges, the police no longer send out photos with their media releases when someone is charged with an offence.

There are other lawsuits which challenge the police’s dissemination of the names and addresses of accused people in their media releases.

In the cases involving the publication and dissemination of mugshots attorneys Lee Merry and Kelston Pope represent the various claimants, including Mohan.