‘Commuters take Gravol to cope with Mayaro/Sangre Grande bad roads’

Mayaro/Sangre Grande Taxi Drivers Association members protest over the condition of the Mayaro-Manzanilla Bypass Road at Petersville Junction, Mayaro, on Friday. –

AS dawn broke on Friday, taxi drivers traversing between Mayaro to Sangre Grande, plastered themselves and their vehicles with placards and took positions at Petersville Junction, Mayaro, demanding that the road be fixed.

Later in the day, the convoy of empty taxis, slowly made its way to Sangre Grande, where the disgruntled drivers again demonstrated their position to strike until they got better roads.

Commuters were left stranded and had to “mop a drop,” use their own vehicles or the public transport system to get to and from their destination.

Julien Rampersad, president of the Taxi Drivers Association told Newsday the rural community is being neglected and taken for granted by the authorities. He said they had decided to take a stand against the deplorable road condition.

“We have had enough. We want better roads. We want it fixed now. Every month is money spending by the mechanic.”

He said some road work was done, “but is pure sand they put to resurface and as soon as the rains came, it wash away. We want something better or we would be forced to withhold our service.”

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said Works Minister Rohan Sinanan must urgently address the condition of the Manzanilla Road Bypass.

He suggested either the use of a petroleum-based binder to repair the severely damaged road or provide a clear explanation for its refusal or inability to do so.

Recalling a recent incident in which a vehicle ran off the road because of the lack of reflective guides and adequate lighting, Paray said it was also crucial for the ministry to install same.

“The temporary bypass road has become hazardous for motorists due to numerous sinks and uneven surfaces, and overall dangerous conditions, particularly during night time.

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram said the condition of the road was so bad that some drivers had taken to storing Gravol in their vehicles as the journey was as rugged as going through the Bocas by boat.

During a visit to Gasparillo earlier this week, Sinanan pledged that the construction of the permanent Mayaro-Manzanilla Road, would begin soon.

“The contract is already closed, and the work ought to start in a month. I think five more packages for fixing the road will go out next week. The road should be rebuilt in the following six weeks or so if five packages are sent out the following week.”