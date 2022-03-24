Community Justice Clinic heads to El Dorado, Enterprise on Saturday

News

On March 26, the Community Justice Clinic heads to the El Dorado and Enterprise Police Youth Clubs, giving free legal advice.

The clinic is a partnership between the police Community Oriented Policing Section, led by Supt Michael Pierre, and a team of attorneys led by Sajina A Kadir.

Kadir told Newsday even though the clinics will be hosted at El Dorado Road, El Dorado, and Chrissie Terrace in Lendore Village, people from across Trinidad are welcome to attend. Both clinics run at the same time, from 8 am-1 pm.

Kadir is also a founder of the Socially Displaced Restoration Centre, a Couva-based NGO.

The police and lawyers launched the clinic in November. They advise people on civil and private matters like child custody, divorce and domestic violence.

Kadir said: “To date, the clinic has served communities like Moruga, Sangre Grande, Beetham, Flanagin Town in Tabaquite, La Brea, Paramin, Maraval, Greenvale and Arima.”

She recalled that on March 8, to commemorate International Women’s Day, the clinic partnered with the Single Mothers Association to provide free legal advice to its members.

“This partnership between law-enforcement and judicial officers has resulted in many people, mostly those with limited financial resources, of various communities obtaining free legal advice over the past months,” Kadir said.