Communications Workers Union appoints first female general secretary, new board

Newly appointed Communication Workers’ Union President Claire Ann Leach-Lewis. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) swore in 11 new executive board members for the 2023-26 term on Monday. Former president Joanne Ogeer, now the secretary general, was sworn in, making her the first woman to hold this office in the ceremony at the Lyle Townsend Solidarity Hall, Union Headquarters, Port of Spain.

Ogeer reflected on her previous tenure as president, emphasising the importance of women in decision-making roles. She acknowledged the elected female members of the board, who are experienced in various fields such as industrial relations, financial planning, strategic development and law.

Ogeer said she wants to address change and education in her first 90 days in office. She stressed the inevitability of change and emphasised the importance of practical skills and an understanding of industrial relations for success in trade unionism.

“This union has been developing and practising proper succession planning for members of all levels. We have been training and developing all officers from different aspects and walks of life within the branches for further development.

“I promise to take this great union to greater heights for resounding success and longevity.”

She said the union’s success depends on its board and members’ support.

She also highlighted the need for education on labour rights and the role of trade unions, and called for programmes to sensitise and educate citizens about their rights, especially regarding labour legislation.

“The Constitution guarantees every citizen of TT the right to join a trade union. It is also enshrined in the Industrial Relations Act that you have the right to be or not to be a member of any training, and there are penalties for any employer who devours such a membership.”

Ogeer called attention to the new board’s “90-day plan,” during which the board wants to engage in various programmes to advance its members’ goals and expectations. She asserted the union’s commitment to working for the benefit of its members and ensuring viability and sustainability.

Speaking to Newsday after the ceremony about her new role, Ogeer explained the shift from administration to operations, saying as secretary general, she will now be the voice of the union, addressing issues and advocating for its members. Ogeer outlined her intention to focus on “burning issues,” including pension concerns.

Former CWU secretary general Clyde Elder, in his outgoing address, expressed bitter-sweet feelings. He reflected on his two terms, emphasising his commitment to the best interests of workers and the union. Elder clarified that he was not voted out or forced to leave but made a personal decision not to run for office again. He emphasised the importance of leaders passing on the mantle to others and offered ongoing guidance to the union.

Elder spoke highly of Ogeer, describing her as dedicated, committed, militant, astute, meticulous and a perfectionist.

The new executive : president: Claire Ann Leach-Lewis, vice president: Joely Mohammed, Secretary general: Joanne Ogeer, treasurer: Giselle Thomas, deputy treasurer: Donna Dickson, education officer: Leonid Gervais, research officer: Abigail Ashby-Davis and trustees: Stephen McLean, Krystle Khan and Joel Dennis.

The November 10 nomination process saw all seats uncontested.