Commonwealth Youth Games Trinbago 2023 highlights

After years of preparation, the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 kicked off with a colourful opening ceremony on Friday with Carnival costumes and soca music filling the air as over 1,000 athletes from 70 countries were cheered on by spectators at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

These are some highlights of the day’s event courtesy Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle.

Carnival characters Tantan and Saga Boy got the loudest cheer from the crowd, at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Indian dancers walk through the aisle during their presentation of culture, at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Packed covered stands at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Supporters proudly display their country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Dancers display Trinbago culture parade at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Australian supporters enjoy the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Team Tuvalu at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Dancers holding a rendition of the flags of the various countries participating in the 17th Commonwealth Youth Games proceed along the track in the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Friday during the grand opening of the games. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Team Trinidad & Tobago dance at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PATRIOTIC: A girl proudly waves her flag as she was on hand to give her support to TT’s athletes who are participating in the Commonwealth Youth Games. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Team Cayman Islands dance at the opening ceremony of the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TT’s Carnival culture was on full display with masqueraders in costume prancing across the track at the stadium. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Team Canada participates in the parade of teams at the 17th Commonwealth Games, Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Friday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle