Commonwealth Games Federation praises organisers: Well done, Trinidad and Tobago

Sports

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 mascot Cocoyea (centre) poses with (from left) CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Katie Sadleir, CGF president Dame Louise Martin, Australian para-athlete Indiana Cooper and TT Olympic Comittee president Diane Henderson. – Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) says it is pleased with Trinidad and Tobago’s “absolutely amazing” organisation and preparation for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. It says the work put in by TT sends a strong message to the rest of the Caribbean that countries in this region are capable of hosting such a major event.

The games will begin on Friday and end on August 11, featuring over 1,000 athletes from 70 countries.

It is the first time a Caribbean country will host this meet and the first time it is being held in a twin-island country.

The sports include athletics/para-athletics, cycling, swimming, triathlon, rugby sevens, beach volleyball and fast five netball.

Venues are spread across both islands – the Hasely Crawford Stadium, the National Aquatic Centre, the National Cycling Velodrome, the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Black Rock and the Buccoo Beach Facility.

Speaking at a press conference at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday morning, CFG president Dame Louise Martin said she felt “thrilled” to be back in TT and thanked the organising committee, staff and volunteers.

“I’ve been here a few times, and every time I come, more progress, more progress…This is getting very exciting for us.

“It will be an inspiring festival for the youth of the whole of the Commonwealth, and it will also showcase the best in sport.”

She said the games are an opportunity for nations and cities to “enjoy a social, cultural, tourism and other legacy benefits of hosting a major international sporting event.

CGF CEO Katie Sadleir said the TT edition of the meet has “a lot of firsts” and is very exciting.

“I’ve heard really strongly from our members around the Commonwealth how important it is to get to all the regions of the Commonwealth,” she added.

“I think what’s happened in TT (is that) they’ve let all their Caribbean neighbours (know) how it can be done.

“It’s going to be a great success and I know they’ve had support from some of the neighbours, but it’s really given the neighbours an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we can do this too!'”