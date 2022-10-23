Commissioners to visit Paria facility during diving probe

News

As part of their fact-finding mission, the members of the Commission of Enquiry probing the deaths of four divers at Pointe-a-Pierre will visit the scene of the incident on November 22.

The commission has invited interested parties who wish to attend to make an application in writing to the secretariat before November 11.

At the last public hearing in September, commission chairman Jerome Lynch complained about a lack of basic tools, such as pens, paper and internet.

On February 25, Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Christopher Boodram were sucked into a 36-inch underwater crude oil pipeline while doing maintenance work at Sealiner riser on Berth Six, Pointe-a-Pierre at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd. Boodram was rescued.

The men were hired by private contractor LMCS Ltd to do work on the Sealiner riser.

Public hearings are scheduled between November 21-24; December 5-8; December 12-15 and January 9-13, 2023.