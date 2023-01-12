College Boy Jesse won’t defend groovy soca monarch title, hosts Soca Love Story on January 26

News

Jesse College Boy Jesse Stewart. File photo/Roger Jacob

Reigning Groovy Soca Monarch and lead singer of D’All Starz Band Jesse “College Boy Jesse” Stewart reiterated that his winning 2020 Groovy Soca Monarch performance was his first and last.

The organisers of International Soca Monarch confirmed that the event will be held on Carnival Friday (February 17). Further details are still unknown.

The artiste said he has repeatedly stated in media interviews that he would not be defending his crown and is, instead, focusing on building developing himself locally and internationally and assisting younger artistes.

“My focus is now on different platforms; using different platforms to develop myself both locally and internationally. And also to use my time to develop the younger artistes who are interested in developing through the soca monarch,” he said.

He added that he is highly booked for Carnival 2023.

“So far, things have been good at all the events I have been performing at. Patrons are coming out and the music is good.”

He now wants to assist younger artistes who wish to enter the International Soca Monarch competition.

“It is all about the brand. It is about presenting yourself the best way you can on the platform. It is not necessarily about, ‘I want to come first, second, third. I want to beat this one.’

“It is about focusing on you. On how you present your song and present yourself on the night in regards to utilisation of the production.

“How you present your song with the production. The concept of your song. How you sing, how you execute. In those ways, is how I can assist.

“How you use the pyrotechnics, how you develop your productions team, dancers, light…”

College Boy Jesse said he used his experience in competitions to put toward his own event.

He will be hosting his event called Soca Love Story at Woodford Café, Chaguanas on January 26.

“This is where my focus is now. It is developing a platform where all ears of soca are represented: the icons, the present hitmakers and the younger stars of soca.”