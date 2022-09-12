Cocoyea woman on 5 fraud charges

News

Alicia Tricia Ryes. Photo courtesy TTPS

A San Fernando woman was granted $200,000 bail over the weekend after she was charged with possession of forged documents and uttering a forged document.

Five charges were laid against Alicia Tricia Ryce, 31, of Findhorn and Forest Avenue, Cocoyea, a statement from the police said.

Ryce was charged by WPC Gemilla Cupid of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau on Saturday and will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 6.

She was granted station bail by a justice of the peace.

Ryce is alleged to have presented two forged letters purporting to be from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Commissioner of State Lands granting her permission to occupy ten acres at Soogrim Trace West, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

The police statement said investigations by Insp Byron Daniel, Sgt Baldwin, PC Alleyne and WPC Cupid allegedly led to the discovery of a third forged letter.

Senior Supt Dennis Knott, Supt Singh and acting ASP Nanan supervised the investigation.