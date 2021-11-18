Cocorite man charged with killing Cascade father of one

News

Elijawa Logan – Photo courtesy TTPS

A week after a 31-year-old man was murdered, a Cocorite man has been charged with killing him. Two others have been charged with assaulting him.

Police said Elijawa “Miz” and “Mystery” Logan, 22, of Harding Place, was charged with murdering David Figueira on October 9.

Figueira, originally from Hillside Drive, Cascade, was seen fighting on Sage Street, Cocorite at around 10.45 pm on November 9. Sometime later, residents heard gunshots and found the 31-year-old dead in the road. Police said Figueira was fighting with two men and was chasing one of them when a third came out and shot him.

Jordan Belgrave -Photo courtesy TTPS

Logan will appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday. He was also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and attempted shooting with intent.

Two men, Steffon “Phil” Belgrave, also called “Steffon Williams,” and Jordan “Jordan Williams” Belgrave, both of Sage Street, Cocorite, were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Steffon “Phil” Belgrave – Photo courtesy TTPS

They too will appear before a magistrate on Thursday.