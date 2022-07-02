Coconut harvester dies after fall from tree

News

Mooniram Maharaj –

THE brother of coconut harvester Mooniram Maharaj who died on Tuesday after he fell off a coconut tree, said his brother was asked to stop climbing trees after he fell off one six years ago.

Maharaj’s brother Harriram Maraj said his brother – the first of 11 children – was warned against climbing trees after he broke his leg six years ago after falling off another tree.

“That was his work, climbing. Everybody in this village here who had a tree to climb used to call him. He used to pick for two or three people who used to sell coconut. I don’t blame anybody for what happened, that was his work.”

According to police reports on Maharaj, 65, of Siwal Street, Bamboo Settlement#2, Valsayn died after he fell off a tree at Hosein Circular Bamboo Settlement#2, Valsayn . Police reported that at about 2.30 pm, Maharaj went to climb the tree and 15 minutes later fell off.

Police reported that at about 3.55 pm emergency health services arrived at the scene but at that time Maharaj had already died.

“By the time they come he was done dead already. Any time you call an ambulance they take two or three hours to come, even the police. It was possible he would have lived if they had come earlier. They say he was alive for about 10 minutes after he fall.”

Maraj said his brother usually used a rope to climb coconut trees, however, on Tuesday rain fell and the tree may have been more slippery than usual.

He said he visited the scene one street away but could do nothing to help his brother who he said was “a real nice person.”

Editor’s note:

An erroneous version of this story was briefly published online on June 30.

It was removed as soon as the error was brought to our attention.

Our apologies to the family and friends of Mr Maharaj for any distress or confusion it may have caused.