Coast Guard recovers bodies of two fishermen, continue search third

File photo: A Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard vessel.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard on Wednesday night recovered the bodies of two men believed to be that of two fishermen who went missing at sea on July 13.

Coast Guard officials said the bodies of the two were found off the coast of Cedros. The bodies are believed to be that of Yusuf Ali and Miguel Farria.

The two Cedros fishermen were reported lost at sea on Sunday after a 43-year-old man reported them missing. The man said he loaned his 28 foot fishing boat named AQEELA 2, to his neighbours on July 13 and had not seen them since.

Ali, 27, of Fullerton village, Cedros and Farria also 27 of Bonasse Village Cedros, left Bonasse Village Cedros to purchase fish and shrimp off a fishing trawler just off the coast of Icacos at about 5 pm the day they went missing.

Search teams of both Coast Guard and fellow fishermen are continuing their search for another missing fisherman who was reported missing on Sunday as well.

Carengae fisherman Dion Charles was last seen on July 16 when he left his Haig Street home to go fishing. His boat with all his belongings was found anchored off Five Islands on Sunday.

A relative of Charles said he left home at about 4 am on Saturday to go fishing alone as he usually do. When he did not return Saturday night she found it strange and went with other relatives to the Carenage jetty behind the Carenage Fish Market and waited for hours hoping he would come home.

The following day a fellow fisherman found his boat with his catch, which included Kingfish and Carite, aboard the one man pirogue. On the boat were his personal belongings which included his cellphone, clothing and cigarettes.

His boat was brought back to shore and since then fellow fishermen have been searching along with Coast Guard for him. There were rumours that his body was found floating in the Gulf of Paria near La Brea, however that turned out to be false. Charles’ relative said the father of two is an excellent swimmer and knows how to survive out in the ocean.

The relative said the body found in La Brea did not match the description of Charles and was also decomposing.