Coast Guard member among 3 on marijuana trafficking charge

News

Xavier Roberts. Photo courtesy TTPS

A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was one of three men who appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Xavier Roberts, 36, an able-bodied seaman; Darrion Mitchell, 30, a handyman of Calder Hall; and Kareem Baldeo, 24, a farmer of Pig Farm Road, Goldsborough, appeared before the Scarborough Magistrate’s virtual court on Thursday.

Roberts answered an additional charge of possession of cannabis.

Mitchell and Baldeo pleaded guilty and are expected to re-appear in court on Friday to be sentenced.

Darrion Mitchell. Photo courtesy TTPS

Around midday on Tuesday, officers of the Divisional Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department were on patrol along Castries Street, Scarborough, when they intercepted a white Nissan B15. Roberts, Baldeo and Mitchell were the occupants.

On searching the vehicle, police found several bags of cannabis. Two separate bottles of cannabis were also found on Roberts.

Kareem Baldeo. Photo courtesy TTPS

Roberts was placed on $1 million bail with a condition that he is to report to the Scarborough Police Station on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

He will return to court on June 23.