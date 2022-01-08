Coast Guard detain 18 migrants near Palo Seco

News

Sailors aboard the TTS Scarborough during its launch in November, last year. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Sailors pursued a group of migrants who landed in Palo Seco and followed a trail of luggage in the forest before capturing them on Saturday.

A release from the Coast Guard said crew aboard the TTS Scarborough, one of Cape Class vessels, were alerted of a vessel crossing the maritime boundary off Venezuela near Anglais Point, Palo Seco and pursued the vessel.

They found the vessel abandoned and later detained the migrants who were attempted to enter the country illegally. The detainees have been handed over to the immigration authorities and will likely be deported after being processed.