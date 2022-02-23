CMO: Stay vigilant against new omicron variant

News

FILE: Face mask, “neck” mask and no mask in Port of Spain. CMO Dr Roshan Parasram said: It is hard to get people to wear even one mask, to cover your mouth, nose, and chin, right? So if we can have people wearing a mask properly at this point in time, we will take that for now.”

CHIEF Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram underscored the need for continued adherence to all covid19 public health protocols, in light of new information issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the omicron covid19 variant.

He made this point during the virtual covid19 news conference on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the WHO said its technical advisory group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met to discuss the latest evidence on the omicron variant, including its sublineages BA.1 and BA.2.

Parasram reported, “Based on available data of transmission, severity, reinfection, diagnostics, therapeutics and impacts of vaccines, the group reinforced that the BA.2 sublineage should continue to be considered a variant of concern and that it should remain classified as omicron.”

With omicron being the dominant covid19 variant worldwide now, he WHO said initial data suggests omicron’s BA 2 sublineage appears to be more transmissible than BA.1.

While saying it will continue to closely monitor the omicron BA 2 lineage, the WHO asked all countries to remain vigilant against covid19 and all its variants.

Parasram said, “BA 2 is considered, just in terms of a name, as…’omicron stealth.'” This means this omicron sublineage can evade certain gene sequencing measures used to detect covid19.

Referring to a reporter’s question about people being allowed to unmask while travelling together in any public or private vehicle, Parasram said, “We have to continue to be vigilant in terms of our masking, and really don’t look at someone and think that they are not infected. We have to pretend that everyone is carrying the virus at all points, especially with the large amounts of asymptomatic spread.”

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh agreed. He cited a recent interview in which Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) director Dr Carissa Etienne said now was not the time to get complacent about covid19 and relax public health protocols designed to reduce its spread.

On mask-wearing in any vehicle, Deyalsingh said it has been proven since the onset of the pandemic that covid19 can easily spread from unmasked people in any vehicle which has its windows closed and air conditioning on.

On reports that some businesses which currently operate as covid19 safe zones may be contemplating staging Carnival events, Deyalsingh said the rules for safe zones were clear and the police had the power to enforce those rules.

These rules include mandatory masks and only vaccinated people 12 years and older are allowed entry, with a valid vaccination card and form of identification. Cinemas, bars, restaurants and gyms are among the businesses which can open as safe zones.

Businesses that allow unvaccinated people on to their premises face a three-strike rule, which could see their ability to operate as a safe zone being rescinded if a third breach happens without a good explanation for it.

Unvaccinated people found in a safe zone pay a fine of $5,000. Failure to pay attracts a penalty of a $10,000 fine and three days in jail.

Deyalsingh said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is working on an initiative to provide all Caricom countries with covid19 vaccines which can be used by children under 12. On a bilateral level, Deyalsingh also said the ministry is awaiting a heads of terms agreement from Pfizer on the supply of a third tranche of vaccines for children aged 12-18.

“A heads of terms agreement is a precursor to the actual contract.”