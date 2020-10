The dai­ly av­er­age of COVID-19 cas­es has de­creased dur­ing the cur­rent pe­ri­od of re­stric­tions and the Min­istry of Health is hop­ing the trend con­tin­ues to the end of the week. If it does, this could mean some respite for bars, restau­rants and re­li­gious or­gan­i­sa­tions come Sat­ur­day when Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley an­nounces the way for­ward as the cur­rent health re­stric­tions ex­pire.