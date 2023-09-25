CMO among 3 appointed to Medical Board council

News

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram –

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, president of the Inter-Religious Organisation Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo and attorney Shankar Bidaisee to the council of the Medical Board.

In a press release on Monday, the Health Ministry said the nominations were approved on September 21.

It said apart from the medical practitioners capable of being appointed, “The minister exercises no discretion in recommending persons (sic) (people) to comprise the Council of the Medical Board.”

Without specifying, it added that Cabinet had “serious concerns” about someone who was recently recommended.

“(We) requested that the material body reconsider its nomination.

“Despite the concerns raised, the body maintained its selection,” it added.