Clubs attribute poor performances to training facilities Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League season kicked-off two weeks ago at the BFA Wildey Turf, and even though the organizers are likely to be contented with the consistent turnout in the stands, some of the spectators were lamenting about the quality of play, presented thus far.

These sentiments have been echoed by some of the technical experts, administrators and past players, with the general assumption being the preparation of the teams, which subsequently affects the players’ physical state, tactical application, technical execution and concentration.

In his preseason message, President of the BFA and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU)Randy Harris encouraged players to work hard at their craft, so that spectators will be attracted to the home of football and consequently there will be wide-spread benefits for the sport and the country.

“In order to play football at a quality and at a level that the spectators will be happy to come and watch them [the players] , they must train.

Training as a team has been a little bug bear over the recent years but, I’m seeing a different attitude coming from the clubs, regarding their performance.”

Planning and preparation are key elements to success, therefore clubs must adequately arrange their technical and administrative affairs to align with their objectives, if we are to have a quality competition.

Some clubs have reported that there have been an improvement of interest and attendance in their practice sessions, however the common nuisance has been access to a training ground or an adequate training ground, since many of the playing fields are without adequate lighting.

Coach of Claytons Tonic Notre Dame David Ward, during the post-match interview versus Ellerton SC, said he was pleased with the open day result, however he believes the performance could have been better, if the training environment was in a helpful condition.

“We have a few things to work on. We didn’t really get much time, as we don’t have lights at the field any more, but the hour, half an hour we get in training, we try to do our best”, said Ward.

Ward’s Ellerton counterpart Corey “Beenie Man” Barrow also expressed concerns about his training facility and the way it has affected his team’s practice sessions.

“Our preparation has been hampered a lot, our lights are really inadequate and we train in a small portion of the field.

Not making excuses but, from strength to strength, game by game, we will get better.

Wotton FC, has been one of the most active teams in the transfer market and while they have made attempts to improve their roster, providing a fitting environment to facilitate the new talent, has appeared to be problematic.

Wotton FC drew their first game of the 2023 BFA Premier League season against Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions, an entertaining 3-3 tie.

Coach Akem Waithe attributed his team’s drop of quality in the game to their fitness levels but also to an inadequate training venue, specifically the lighting situation at their home field in Wotton, Christ Church.

“I think we need to put in some more work. I think my men aren’t fit enough.

We don’t really have any lights to really do the right things we want to do. We have to go Greens, St George to train and I think training will help a lot with our fitness”, said Waithe.

Other clubs, especially in the lower leagues, have expressed similar challenges and with their categories scheduled to start later this month, it means the subpar exhibitions are likely to continue, or even worse, there may be a delay as divisions one to three, play on community grounds.

The BFA, the governing body of football and the National Sports Council (NSC), the government institution responsible for sports development, will need to collaborate to ensure that this particular issue of availability of functional training facilities is rectified, for, they are immediate and far reach implications for sport in its totality.

“Proper preparation prevents poor performance”, James Baker III (former United States Secretary of the State April 9th, 1987)

