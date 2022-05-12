Cloth placed over face, Diego Martin woman, 56, murdered

News

Marva Sutherland. –

Police are investigating the murder of a 56-year-old woman whose body was found on Thursday at her Andrew Drive, Blue Basin, Diego Martin home at around 9 am. She is the fourth woman to be murdered in four days.

Sources said Marva Sutherland’s face was covered with a cloth.

Newsday visited the area and spoke with Sutherland’s daughter, Simone Sutherland, who said she was still awaiting details about what happened.

Sutherland said a man is believed to be the suspect.

“She (Marva Sutherland) complained to my brother saying the man was tripping off about two days ago.

“She said the man was complaining that the people he was working for put obeah on him or something.

“I don’t know where the man gone, but he isn’t here.”

Relatives said Sutherland lost one of her legs because of diabetes.

Investigators suspect the man was living with Sutherland.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.

Stephanie Calbio, 34, was stabbed during a fight with another woman at Carenage on Monday.

The following day, 31-year-old Abeo Cudjoe was chopped and stabbed at her Lachoos Road, Penal home by a man who also stabbed her 12-year-old son Levi Lewis to his neck. Cudjoe died at the scene, while Lewis died at hospital. A person of interest surrendered himself to police and is being questioned.

And on Wednesday, 24-year-old Krishana Mohammed was chopped to death at her La Brea Village, Guayaguayare home allegedly by a man with whom she had a close relationship.