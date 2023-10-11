CLICO gets new board of directors

News

A new board of directors has been appointed to Colonial Life Insurance Ltd (CLICO) a statement from the company said on Tuesday.

The new board includes Jennifer Frederick as chairman, along with Sandra Kumar-Campbell, Dara Keogh, Delia Joseph and Roger McLean.

“These people were nominated by the shareholder, CL Financial Ltd (in liquidation),” the statement said.

The statement said since the Central Bank took control of the company, it had been guided by its board and a core group of employees to fulfil its regulatory requirements to its stakeholders.

Central Bank assumed control of CLICO in accordance with its special emergency powers under the Central Bank Act in 2009.