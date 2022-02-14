Claxton Bay roadworks completed

News

In this file photo, Ministry of Works and Transport workers look on as a machine operator uses an excavator to remove dirt from a hole as they begin work on the damaged road on the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Ministry of Works and Transport has completed rehabilitation work on a portion of the Southern Main Road near Daisy Road in Claxton Bay.

Roadworks started at 7.30 pm on January 24 after Green Band Maxi Taxi Association members and Claxton Bay residents staged a fiery protest on January 21.

One resident, who did not want to be named, told Newsday on Monday that the road was paved within a week, and a leaking underground pipeline was also repaired. He said residents and drivers are pleased.