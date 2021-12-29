Claxton Bay man shot dead in outdoor bathroom

News

Relatives were consoled as undertakers removed the body of Linte Prime who was killed while using an outdoor bathroom at Rose Hill, Claxton Bay. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Before Claxton Bay resident Linte “Ming” Prime had a chance to finish a mid-morning bath on Wednesday, a man shot and killed him.

Prime, 30, of Rose Hill, died inside the outdoor bathroom. Nearby residents and relatives found his body slumped over a bucket in the galvanised bathroom.

Reports are at about 10 am, gunshots were heard and a man wearing a hoodie and a mask was seen walking off.

Police at the scene of the murder of Linte Prime who was shot and killed while using an outdoor bathroom at Rose Hill, Claxton Bay. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Prime, the father of two, including a newborn, was unemployed.

Scores of relatives and residents gathered at the scene. Some cried and others argued loudly over who should be allowed nearest to the police caution tapes to get a glimpse of the body. The police intervened several times as the arguments escalated.

The DMO, Dr Sant, later ordered the removal of the body.

Undertakers remove the body of Linte Prime who was killed while using an outdoor bathroom at Rose Hill, Claxton Bay. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Homicide Bureau Region II police, including Insp Maharaj and Cpl Radhaykissoon, were at the scene, as well as Insp Raghoo and Central Division Task Force officers.

Newsday learnt Prime was the victim of a shooting about seven years ago. No other details were given about this shooting.

He was said to have an aggressive personality.

Investigations are ongoing.