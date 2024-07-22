Claxton Bay man charged with stealing over $100k in goods from house

News

A MAN is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on July 22 charged with breaking into a woman’s house in Claxton Bay and stealing over $100,000 worth of items.

The police said around 10.30 am on July 17, the victim locked her house and left, but when she returned around 2 pm, she saw a window had been pried open.

Electronics including two laptops, a speaker box, and tools such as a drill, jewellery, a cellphone, and other belongings were missing. The items were worth a total of $100,303.

The police said CCTV footage shows the man removing them.

After a report was made to the St Margaret’s police station, Cpl Modeste, PC Meah, and WPC Ransome began investigating.

Later in the day, the suspect was seen near Union Recreation Community Centre, and the officers, led by Snr Supt Sooden, stopped and searched him. He was carrying a bag that contained the two stolen laptops.

They arrested and took him to the police station.

Over the weekend PC Meah charged the suspect with housebreaking and larceny.