Claxton Bay drivers, residents welcome news of planned roadworks

Drivers drive on the pothole-riddled Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay which was the scene of fiery protest on Friday last week. – AYANNA KINSALE

Green Band Maxi Taxi Association members and Claxton Bay residents are welcoming news about the Ministry of Works and Transport’s announcement of planned roadworks in the area after Friday’s fiery protest over the dilapidated condition of parts of the Southern Main Road.

The residents and maxi taxi drivers said on Friday they were tired of complaining and felt a protest was the only option left.

In a news release later that day, the ministry explained roadworks in the area were ongoing in two phases since November 2021.

It said the first phase – which has already been completed – saw the removal of an existing footpath and construction of subsurface drains.

The second phase of rehabilitation works, which is the main roadworks, was originally scheduled to begin on Wednesday last but will now begin on Monday between the hours of 8 pm to 4 am and continuing nightly.

When Newsday visited the San Fernando to Chaguanas maxi-taxi stand on Saturday, driver Dharamraj Ramjitsingh welcomed the news but said there are other sections along the Southern Main Road in need of repair.

He said, “It’s not a matter of being pleased that they are starting it (the roadworks) because they are long overdue.

“What we hope is that they are not only fixing that bad piece, we want the whole road fixed from California come straight down to St Margaret’s.”

Maxi taxi driver Dharamraj Ramjitsingh speaks with Newsday about what he endures on a daily basis along the Southern Main Road. – AYANNA KINSALE

Ramjitsingh said there are also several leaking pipelines along the road which is contributing to its deterioration. He is calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to repair the leaks.

Avril Joseph, who works at Circle Stop mini mart which is near the scene of Friday’s protest, couldn’t be more pleased with the planned roadworks.

She told Newsday on Saturday that the repairs are long overdue and they should bring some much-needed relief to residents.

California salesman Jamal Allaham regularly delivers goods to the area and was also pleased.

Allaham told Newsday, “Every day is a headache when driving on this road. I burst two tyres about two weeks ago.”