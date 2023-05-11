Claxton Bay couple shot dead at home, girl,12, wounded

News

A shooting in Claxton Bay early Thursday left a couple dead and their 12-year-old daughter wounded.

Dead are Asha George, 30, and Devon Drayton, 35, of Hill Top Drive. The couple’s 12-year-old daughter was taken to hospital while their 14-year-old daughter was able to escape unharmed.

Police said at around 12.18 am on Thursday, people were banging on the front door of the family’s home. Moments later, two gunmen broke into the wooden house where the couple and the two children were sleeping together on a mattress.

The teenager managed to get out of the house and alerted the police.

The couple died at the scene, and when the police responded, they found the injured girl standing in front of the doorway with a wound to the head and blood on her forehead and her hand.

She was taken to the Couva district health facility.

No one has been arrested, and Homicide Bureau Region III police are leading investigations.