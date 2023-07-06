Clarke Road United thankful for 2023 cricket season

Sports

FILE PHOTO: Clarke Road United players jump for joy after beating Queen’s Park in the TTCB premiership one 50-over final at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, earlier this season. – Daniel Prentice

CLARKE Road United, who brought their season to a close with an Interfaith service on Sunday, thanked all those who made the cricket season a success despite challenges they had to encounter.

On Tuesday, a Clarke Road media release said they have had their issues during the season.

“The club faced numerous challenges during a roller coaster type year, starting with an overgrown and waterlogged playing field in January 2023. After being moth-balled for almost three years, the physical infrastructure of the Wilson Road home ground (in Penal) was in an unusable state, and even today, parts of the facility cannot be used due to safety concerns.”

The club is thankful for the support. “Despite all of that, plus regular flooding and a challenging business environment in the Penal-Debe-Barrackpore region, small businesses and club supporters rallied around to refurbish key areas of the Wilson Road Recreation Ground. The Penal-Debe Regional Corporation, with special mention of councillor Diptee Ramnath, were part of this exercise.”

The return of West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran to the club added to the general optimism of the organisation and the community utilised this to motivate themselves throughout the entire season.

On the field, capably led by the dynamism and drive of club captain Yannick Ottley, ably assisted by senior players and coaches Mukesh Persad and Dinesh Mahabir, the club enjoyed a relatively successful season. Clarke Road won the 50-over title in 2023.

“This interfaith thanksgiving service was the club’s way of saying thanks to its many fans, especially the ladies group, each and every corporate or business entity, family, individuals and groups who helped us to navigate through a very trying 2023 cricket season.”

The service was following by a vegetarian brunch.