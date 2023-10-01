Clarke Energy introduced to local stakeholders

News

Alex Marshall group business development and marketing director-US, Clarke Energy and Harriet Cross British High Commissioner at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Maraval on September 29 – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Clarke Energy – a company that manufactures engines running on clean fuels such as biogas and natural gas – made an entrance at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Maraval on Friday.

Clarke Energy, which has its global head office in the UK, introduced itself to business stakeholders in TT such as National Flour Mills, the TT Manufacturers Association and other organisations.

Alex Marshall, group business development and marketing director for the US told stakeholders that Clarke Energy operates in 28 countries across the world supporting the transition to net zero carbon.

He said historically their largest markets have been in the UK, France and Australia but they have expanded to countries in Africa and South Asia including Bangladesh and India, and have also got into markets such as French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“One of the biggest opportunities for us here in TT is energy efficiency to ensure we use even fossil fuel gases to maximise the resources of a country,” he said.

The company manufactures gas-powered engines that use a combination of heat and power for efficient and renewable energy.

He said the engines can convert almost any form of gas, from biogas generated from waste material, to natural gas, to electricity.

“Our proposition (for TT) is simple – we can reduce utility bills and use your resources as efficiently as possible.”

The engines can also conduct a localised capture of carbon, and return it to food-grade standards for carbonated drinks. The engines can also be upgraded to operate on hydrogen.

Troy Heeralal, director of business development and corporate services at Advance Tech Services Ltd said he has been working with the company since 2016, in an attempt to connect Clarke Energy with TT.

“In Advance Tech we are very focused on renewable energy in TT, and as a result we select potential partners who can contribute to a greener TT.”

He reminded the stakeholders of TT’s ratification of the Paris Agreement and the commitment to reduce carbon emissions.

“What we are here to do is reach out to the other industries to see how you can fit in and play a role in contributing to that commitment,” he said.