CJ warns judges against external hearings

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has warned judges against hosting judicial hearings at external facilities, except for domestic violence hearings, as court locations remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tue Sep 22 , 2020
Former T&T Football Association boss David John-Williams has further confirmed findings of a CNC3 investigative documentary titled “TTFA’s Secret Panama Trail” by admitting for the first time that he brokered a deal with the Panama-based company ECOTEC for structural materials for the Home of Football project in Couva.