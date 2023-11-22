CivilNET poll: 53% believe Tobago ready for autonomy

News

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine – THA

FIFTY-THREE per cent of respondents polled in a survey by Tobago CivilNET on self-governance believe the island is ready for autonomy, while 37 per cent disagreed.

In addition, 65 per cent believe central government exerted more influence over the affairs of Tobago, while 84 per cent felt the THA should have the greatest influence.

Forty-four per cent of respondents believe the THA should have the power to make laws. They felt it was the most important aspect of autonomy.

Respondents also preferred a federal system of government like the US, with 40 per cent supporting this model as the preferred future relationship between Trinidad and Tobago.

Tobago CivilNET presented the findings in a release on Monday, two months after it launched the initiative.

The poll focused on the attitudes and perceptions of Tobagonians in relation to autonomy and self-governance.

It said the primary objective was to cultivate awareness, facilitate understanding and foster consensus on the path towards Tobago’s autonomy.

The report represented the views of 153 respondents. Fifty-one per cent were females ranging in age from 36-45, holding postgraduate degrees and living in west Tobago, in areas such as Bon Accord, Crown Point, Bagatelle/Bacolet and Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.

The survey’s questionnaire was developed online using Google forms and distributed using Facebook and other internet platforms between September and October.

Tobago CivilNET said the survey report is available on its Facebook page.

Copies will also be delivered directly to the THA, including the Minority Leader’s office, and several civil-society stakeholders.