City Police, TTPS team up against criminality in Port of Spain

News

File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is collaborating with the Port of Spain City Police for a “one-city approach” in addressing criminality in the city, head of the Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Neil Brandon-John said on Thursday.

Speaking at the police’s weekly media briefing Brandon-John said this will keep the city safer as his officers are engaging all the stakeholders in the city.

“It ensures the safety and security for the citizens of TT on a daily basis, 24 hours a day.

“To do that, we identified that we needed all hands on deck, all persons involved – both military and civilian. It means that policing in Port of Spain is not just for the City Police and TT Police Service, it is for everyone who has a hand in Port of Spain.”

Brandon-John said, based on their assessment for the first six months of the year, there were some challenges with the main issue being repeated incidents of gang violence. The other issues are larceny of vehicles, robberies, and larcenies from persons.

Head of the Port of Spain City Police Supt Glen Charles said, in making the city safer, there have been multiple consultations through town meetings.

“Coming out of that, we did things. Snr Supt Brandon-John created a comprehensive operational plan between January and December. The plan was taken to the executive of the TTPS and approved. Our role as city police officers is really to lend a hand in terms of pooling resources whether be physical or whatever to ensure that all aspects of the plan is carried out with success.”

Charles said there was a link between the police and businesses to gather information on criminal conduct and address it through predictive policing.

Addressing school violence in the city, Charles said the joint forces of city police’s Public Engagement and Welfare Unit and the police’s Crime and Problem Analysis Unit (CAPA) were able to not only identify schools with high levels of violence but the children responsible.

He said with that information, both the teachers in those schools along with the parents and guardians of the children were met and spoken to.

“We also went for assistance for those individuals who may have needed counselling at the time. That is an ongoing process that is being engaged by the welfare department and we have since seen it bear success. We continue to work with respective schools to ensure we eradicate those types of behaviour and bring back these children to high standards of behaviour in the community.”

Charles said the collaboration was reaping rewards as both city police and the TT Police Service recognised that all hands on board were needed.