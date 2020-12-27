Citizens appeal for better quarantine conditions

A T&T na­tion­al who spent sev­er­al months wait­ing to re-en­ter the coun­try as bor­ders re­mained closed in the past sev­er­al months is plead­ing with health au­thor­i­ties to do bet­ter re­gard­ing the ser­vices and ameni­ties at state quar­an­tine fa­cil­i­ties.