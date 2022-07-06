Cipero Road, Borde Narve Village to be temporarily closed for bridge installation

News

A driver cautiously passes the area on the Cipero Road, Borde Narve Village, Lengua where a Bailey bridge is to be installed. – Lincoln Holder

Part of Cipero Road at Borde Narve Village was expected to be temporarily closed on Tuesday for workers from the Ministry of Works and Transport to install a Bailey bridge.

A statement from the ministry on Monday afternoon said the road would have been closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday between 8 am and 5 pm.

When Newsday visited the area on Tuesday, the road was still open.

There were no workers on site near Sahai Trace, but residents said a group of workers were there earlier. Work was yet to be started.

“Since Wednesday, we were hearing that work was expected to be started. Workers were here earlier, and they left,” a resident said.

The ministry has asked drivers to use alternative routes like Manahambre Road, Papourie Road and St Croix Road during work.

All local traffic is allowed up to the work zone, near the 10.80 kilometre mark at Cipero Road.

The ministry calls for drivers to drive cautiously and observe all directional signs and barriers. They should also comply with instructions from traffic wardens on site.

People can call the ministry’s bridges branch, highways division, at 625-1225 ext 10363 or visit the website at www.mowt.gov.tt for further information.