CIBC FirstCaribbean Elected to Board of International and Financial Business Association

Black Immigrant Daily News

First time that a Caribbean bank has been appointed to the board in its over four-decade history

Bridgetown, Barbados,14 February 2023. When the Financial and International Business Association held its annual meeting in December, CIBC FirstCaribbean was elected to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.

This is the not just a first for the regional bank, but it is the first time that a Caribbean bank has been appointed to the board in its over four-decade history.

The bank’s Chief Compliance Officer, Candice Huggins will represent the bank on the Board of Directors for a period of one year.

Candice noted, “the fact that CIBC FirstCaribbean was asked to serve on the Board of Directors of FIBA is testament to the recognition of the strength of our AML/ATF and ABAC programs, and our commitment to ensuring Regulatory compliance regionally and internationally”.

FIBA is recognised as the leading voice for International Banking in the U.S., Latin America, & the Caribbean. FIBA’s core mission is to provide high-level educational and advocacy support to its membership which includes community banks and the largest financial institutions active in international banking. Built on a legacy that spans over 42 years, the Florida based and globally connected organization’s membership includes the largest financial institutions from the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. As a respected industry voice in Compliance and Trade Finance, FIBA has become a recognized leader in the promotion of Technology, Cyber Security and Innovation in financial services.

NewsAmericasNow.com