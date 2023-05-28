Church’s Chicken robbed, getaway car found

News

FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID

Police are probing the robbery of a Church’s Chicken restaurant in downtown Port of Spain early Sunday morning.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of a robbery at the restaurant at the corner of Independence Square and Henry Street, at around 4.30 am.

When they got to the restaurant, they were told that the thieves got into a white Nissan AD Wagon, seen driving east.

Officers checked several areas in east Port of Spain and found a car matching the description of the getaway car in the St Paul Street housing development minutes later.

Investigators said the ignition of the car appeared to have been tampered with. Further enquiries revealed that the license plate on the car was registered to a Nissan Tiida in Tacarigua.

Police believe the thieves stole $8,000 from the restaurant.

Officers from the Central Police Station CID are continuing enquiries.