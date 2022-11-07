‘Chucky’ sentencing put off to next Wednesday

News

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.

KESTON “Chucky” Allen can expect to be sentenced next week Wednesday for a series of offences, including felony murder and rape, which took place in 2008.

Allen, who was initially on over a dozen indictments for murdering and raping a 19-year-old girl, assaulting her cousin and robbing and falsely imprisoning a Curepe taxi driver, pleaded guilty to ten counts of felony murder, false imprisonment, robbery with aggravation, grievous sexual assault, larceny of a car and rape in July.

On Monday, his sentencing hearing was adjourned after Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds said she did not have before her any recommendations by the prosecution or defence on the mandatory registration as a sex offender for the rape offence. She gave his attorney, public defender Michelle Gonzalez, time to meet with her client to get instructions, particularly on the question of whether he will be seeking an exemption from reporting as a sex offender, which the law provides.

The judge has also asked for submissions on appropriate reporting periods if she makes such an order.

Allen entered plea discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and on June 22, it was agreed he would plead guilty to the ten counts and will be discharged of the others.

It is the State’s case that Allen and three others accosted a taxi driver who was ordered to pick up the cousins, who were then taken to an abandoned house in the Mt Lambert area, where the 19-year-old victim was raped and her 22-year-old cousin sexually assaulted.

Allen and his accomplices forced one of the girls to perform oral sex on the taxi driver, who later escaped.

Allen and his accomplices shot the women and when police found the car, the teenager was dead. Her cousin, who had gunshot wounds, survived.

Allen was later arrested and identified by the older woman and the taxi driver.

The State is represented by prosecutor Danielle Thompson.