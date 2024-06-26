‘Chubby’ gunmen chase, kill Cap-de-Ville labourer on job site

News

Jamal Ramnath. –

A 23-year-old man was gunned down on his job site in Point Fortin on June 25 by two men described as “chubby.”

Construction worker Jamal Ramnath, of Cap-de-Ville, died on the spot after the gunmen chased him inside the house was working on at Bowen Patino Heights.

The shooting happened around 8 am, minutes after he arrived to work on the house, which is under construction.

Two gunmen wearing masks were seen chasing Ramnath from the yard and into the house. Shortly after, gunshots were heard and the suspects ran into some nearby bushes.

The police were alerted, and first responders Sgt Jaglal and acting Cpl Jimdar found Ramnath’s body in the house.

Insp Prescott of the South Western Division also visited, as well as acting ASP Maharaj, Sgt Jones and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

DMO Dr Sarah Ramjit viewed the body and ordered it removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

The police found 14 (5.56 mm) spent shells.

No one has been arrested and investigators believe drugs to be the motive.

Ramnath’s mother, Janelle Nelson, later told reporters that she had dropped off her son and another man at the house and left.

When she returned home, someone came and told her a gunman was shooting at her son, who was running for his life.

Nelson said she immediately tried calling his cellphone, but there was no answer.

She said she had hoped maybe he was busy and would eventually answer. She later got the news of his death.

She added, “He was trying to be a good person. He was trying. I am leaving it in God’s hands.”

PC Sewdath is investigating.