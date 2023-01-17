Christine Kangaloo resigns from Senate

News

Christine Kangaloo. FILE PHOTO –

CHRISTINE Kangaloo officially resigned as a government senator and Senate President on Tuesday.

The official notice of her resignation was contained in a signed letter on Tuesday issued by acting Clerk of the Senate Brian Caesar to all senators.

The letter said, “I am to advise that I have today received a letter of resignation from the President of the Senate, Senator the Hon Christine Kangaloo, in accordance with section 45(4)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The letter concluded, “Consequently, pursuant to Standing Order 4(2)(m), an election for President of the Senate will be held at the next Sitting of the Senate on Wednesday January 18, 2023, before the Senate proceeds to any other business.”

The Senate is scheduled to sit on Wednesday at the Red House from 10 am.

This sitting comes two days before the Electoral College, which comprises all members of the House of Representatives and Senate, meets at the same venue to elect a successor to President Paula-Mae Weekes, whose term of office ends in March.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo is the Government’s nominee to succeed Weekes.