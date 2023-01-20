Christine Kangaloo elected President of Trinidad and Tobago

News

Christine Kangaloo. – File photo

Former Senate President Christine Kangaloo has been elected the next President of the Republic of TT.

She received 48 votes while, opposing candidate Israel Rajah Khan received 22, when a full complement of the Electoral College convened on Friday in Parliament. There were three spoiled ballots.

Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George said Kangaloo had obtained the greater number of the votes cast.

The Government had 39 votes, namely 23 from the House and 16 from the Senate, including two presiding officers. The Opposition had 25 votes, comprising19 from the House and six from the Senate. The Independent Senators had nine votes.

Voting took place in alphabetical order by secret ballot. After the voting, the Clerk of the House opened each ballot and read it out, while also showing it to scrutineers Davendranath Tancoo and Lisa Morris-Julian.

Annisette-George said an instrument would be prepared and presented to Kangaloo. She said Kangaloo would take the oath of office and be sworn in by the Chief Justice.