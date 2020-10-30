Chrism Mass on November 9

The Port-of-Spain Arch­dio­cese of the Ro­man Catholic church has an­nounced that Chrism Mass will take place at 5 pm on Mon­day, No­vem­ber 9 at the Cathe­dral of the Im­mac­u­late Con­cep­tion. Arch­bish­op Ja­son Gor­don will be the main cel­e­brant. Due to COVID-19 re­stric­tions, on­ly cler­gy are in­vit­ed.