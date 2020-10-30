Chrism Mass on November 9

The Port-of-Spain Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic church has announced that Chrism Mass will take place at 5 pm on Monday, November 9 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Archbishop Jason Gordon will be the main celebrant. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only clergy are invited.
Fri Oct 30 , 2020
