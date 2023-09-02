Chrisean Rock Gave Birth To Baby Boy On Instagram Live With 300k Viewers

Chrisean Rock and Blueface welcomed a baby boy on Sunday (September 3, 2023), hours after announcing she was in labor. The reality TV star went on Instagram Live while in labor and appeared to give birth while the cameras were still rolling.

At one point during her Livestream on Instagram, there were over 300,000 viewers watching as the nurses and doctor delivered her first child. At one point, she yelled, “Get that n**** out,” referring to the doctor and nurses to get the baby out.

The baby and Chrisean Rock appear to be okay after the natural birth. She breathed a sigh of relief when the baby started crying, but no word yet on how long she was in labor. The “Crazy In Love” star announced early Sunday morning that she believes that she is in labor. She also seemingly joked that her water might’ve broke four days ago and that she didn’t take it for anything serious.

At one point, she also expressed her disappointment for being in labor since she was looking forward to performing at an event later that day.

In the meantime, Blueface has been nonexistent throughout her labor and was more of a terrible baby daddy throughout her pregnancy. Fans on social media blasted the Los Angeles rapper for partying with his baby’s mother, Jaidyn Alexis, while Chrisean was in the hospital giving birth to his child.

Throughout Rock’s pregnancy, Blueface maintains that he is not the father and even accuses her of having intimate relationships with a dozen different men over the 12 months prior to her revealing she is pregnant. He told his fans that his relationship with Chrisean is strictly business and that he is getting back together with Alexis, whom he spent $30,000 for to get a BBL.

Despite Blueface’s absence, Chrisean Rock appears to have some support around her, and her baby daddy’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, even offered to give her some additional support to what she already has. Nevertheless, her pregnancy was marred by controversies due to her lifestyle, which included some backlash she received recently after a video surfaced of her smoking despite being very pregnant.

Chrisean Rock did not respond to the backlash but instead announced that she was days away from giving birth.