Chrisean Rock and Blueface Having A Baby Boy- See Her Maternity Photos

Chrisean Rock has revealed that she is having a baby boy. The Baddies West reality TV star celebrated the upcoming birth of her son at a gender reveal hosted by Fashion Nova, where she tears up at the love she has received.

Rock is currently in her last trimester, and her due date is reportedly fast approaching. Ahead of the birth of the child, she celebrated with friends and family and Fashion Nova on Monday.

“The last pregnancy dump befor my Baby Boy comes,” she wrote.

Fashion Nova also posted several photos and videos of Rock at her baby shower. Among them is a picture of Rock, who becomes emotional as she thanks the guests for the gifts they brought her.

“IT’S A BOY [blue heart] Thank you Chrisean Rock for letting us be a part of your gender reveal. We couldn’t be more excited for you!” Fashion Nova wrote on Instagram along with a series of photos to mark the occasion.

Chrisean Rock is pregnant with her on and off again boyfriend, “Thotiana” rapper Blueface. Her pregnancy has been documented in their reality TV show ‘Crazy in Love’ airing on Zeus Network, with her and Blueface publicly beefing during the show.

The couple is currently broken up, but they are seen on the latest episode of the show talking about the paternity of the child, which Blueface doubted at first.

“Well, you was right,” Blueface admits after seeing the DNA test say that he is the father of the child after months of vehemently denying that he fathered the child and claiming that Rock had cheated with other men while with him.

“Congratulations, you got you a Blueface baby, how does that feel?” he asked.

Chrisean Rock also corrected him that the child was theirs, not just him.

In the meantime, Blueface was not at the baby shower. The rapper has been busy promoting his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, after breaking up with Chrisean. He’s seen building her a home studio as they promoter her second song, “Workout,” released on his new label, Milf Music.