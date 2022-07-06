Chris Brown Going Back To Gangsta Music After ‘Breezy’ Debut At No. 4

Chris Brown says he is going back to gangsta music after his new album debut at No. 4 on the chart amid less than expected sales.

Less than two weeks after he released his Breezy album, Chris Brown has announced that fans will be able to enjoy a deluxe version of the album in another drop coming soon.

Brown made the announcement on his Instagram account, where he also called out the media for not reporting on his Breezy album like they normally do when there is controversy surrounding his life.

In an Instagram Story, he lambasted the media for the lack of publicity he’s received for the album, although quite a few media sites have reported on the album.

“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

“SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].”

Brown added in another post, “I’m back on my gangsta sh*t…It’s BRACKIN at all Times.”

Chris Brown had previously noted that he recorded 300 songs for the album but eventually released 23 tracks with one bonus track. Despite his promotion, the album did not exceed the expectations of fans.

Despite debuting at No. 4 in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart, the album only sold 72,000 equivalent album units moved. The album did stream 87.36 million on-demand official streams.

As for his comments about the media, the singer received extensive bad publicity in the last year over alleged rape allegations and a lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed she was raped at a party held by Diddy in Miami.

The allegations and lawsuit were later dropped after the singer’s attorney released text messages which proved that there was consensual intercourse with the singer.

He also received negative publicity surrounding the birth of his third child with a woman named Diamond Brown. At the same time, he remains in a relationship with the mother of his second child.