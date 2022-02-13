Chinese national killed outside Barataria bar

News

Stock photo

A CHINESE national was shot and killed on Sunday outside a bar in Barataria.

Police said that at about 9.48 am they got a report of shooting at Seventh Street and when they arrived they found Yu Yu Jin, of 91 Eastern Main Road, Barataria, lying on the road outside De Coded Bar. He was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Jin was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, where he died at about 10.15 am while being treated.

A 30-second video recording of the killing, which was uploaded to social media, showed a man who appeared to be of African descent, come out of a white car, walk to Jin and shot him at point blank range. At the time of the shooting, the victim was attempting to enter a parked silver-grey car.

The killer then walked off and got back into the car which drove off. No motive was given for the murder and no arrest has been made. Jin’s body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done.