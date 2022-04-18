Chinese national held for growing ganja in school

News

SEIZED: The marijuana plant found growing on a school compound on Monday by police. – ttps

BARATARIA police responding to reports of cable theft, came across a marijuana plant growing in a bucket in secondary school on Monday morning.

Officers from the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) unit received a report of men stealing TSTT cables at the Barataria North Secondary School at around 6.30 am and went to the scene.

They did not see anyone stealing cables but noticed the marijuana plant.

After questioning school officials, the 56-year-old man who police said is a Chinese national, man was arrested.

He is expected to be charged for possession of marijuana with intent to traffic and appear before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The exercise as supervised by acting Cpl Ramroop.