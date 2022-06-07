Chinese national held for driving with false driver’s permit in Chaguanas

A 29-year-old Chinese national was granted bail after he was arrested and charged for driving with a false driver’s permit in Chaguanas on Monday evening.

Police said Chaguanas Municipal Police were on patrol near Price Plaza, Chaguanas, at around 6 pm when they noticed a black Kia Sportage breaching a stop sign with a no U-turn sign nearby.

Police stopped the car and asked to see the driver’s permit.

Police said the permit was an international driver’s permit but did not comply with the rules on the issuance of such a permit. They also asked to see the man’s passport, but he did not have it.

The man was arrested and charged with driving without a valid driver’s permit, driving without a valid certificate of insurance and uttering false documents.

He was granted bail with surety of $20,000 and is expected to return to court on June 14.