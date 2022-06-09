Chinese military plane crashes in residential area, at least one dead

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Beijing

CNN

—

A Chinese military plane crashed in a residential area in central China on Thursday, killing at least one person, China’s state-run national broadcaster CCTV said.

The plane, a People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-7 aircraft, was on a training mission in Hubei province when it crashed, damaging several houses, CCTV said.

One resident was killed and two others were injured, according to the broadcaster.

The pilot, who sustained minor injuries, successfully ejected out of the plane and parachuted to the ground before it crashed, state media agency Xinhua reported. Both the pilot and injured civilians were sent to hospitals.

Videos circulating on social media show some homes on fire, believed to have been caused by the crash, which occurred near Laohekou airport in Xiangyang, Hubei province.

The cause of the crash and related casualties is under investigation, with emergency response underway, state media said.