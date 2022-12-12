Chinese businesswoman gunned down in Arima

News

File photo

A 44-year-old Chinese businesswoman was shot dead and her co-worker wounded in Wallerfield on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Jinme Li, the owner of Benefit the People Supermarket in Barataria, was driving with Huojian Chen, 41, in her silver Nissan Tiida on Antigua Road, Wallerfield, at around 6.10 pm, when a white Nissan Y11 wagon drove near them.

Men inside the wagon shot Li and Chen, causing them to drive into a nearby ditch.

Residents heard the shooting and called the police.

Arima police went to the scene and found Chen bleeding from the left side of his head and gasping.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and transferred to another hospital where he remained in critical condition up to Monday morning.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the scene.

Investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found two spent shells.